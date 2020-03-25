Bullock gives counties option to do June primary by mail due to COVID-19; Cascade County will do mail ballot

Gov. Steve Bullock issued a directive on March 25 allowing counties to expand mail voting and early voting for the June primary.

“This is about protecting Montanans’ right to vote at a time we face unprecedented challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bullock said in a release. “Locally elected officials best understand the voting needs of their communities, and taking this action now ensures they will have the time to make the right decisions for their localities. I feel confident we can protect both the public’s health and the right to vote with this direction.”

Bullock’s directive contains three central components:

Providing school districts with additional time to choose to conduct mail ballot elections

Allowing counties the choice to conduct mail ballot elections and expand early voting for the June 2 primary election

Requiring counties to establish, implement, and enforce social distancing policies at polling locations, designated drop-off locations, or other public-facing portions of facilities involved in voting.

Rina Moore, Cascade County elections official, told The Electric, that Cascade County will do a mail ballot for the June primary and conduct the May school election on time based on the governor’s directive.

She said the county elections office would publicize the change and likely send out letters to voters.

On March 24, Moore told The Electric that the county is encouraging voters to request absentee ballots to reduce the number of people at the polls in June, lessening the health danger of COVID-19 to elections judges, many of whom fall into the at-risk population for the virus, and to the general population.

Few file for county commission, clerk of court seats

Moore said the county elections office sent letters to the 3,700 active voters who currently use the polls asking them to vote absentee.

“The elections office would like to take into consideration our current elections judges whose ages range from 70-80 and for the general public’s health,” according to the letter. “The elections office would like to control the congestion of the crowd at our polls in order to practice our social distancing. We would like to keep everyone safe and healthy for this election season.”

Moore said a number of people had responded and opted for the mailed ballot but some still want to vote at the polls. They have the option to choose the mail ballot for just the June primary election and then go back to the polls.

Election judges are paid county employees for election day and qualify for workman’s compensation, so Moore said there are questions regarding the county’s liability should they contract COVID-19 while working the polls.

The county elections office will soon send letters to the 8,700 inactive voters in an attempt to update their voter status and also recommend they vote by mail in the primary.

A voter becomes inactive by not voting in the last presidential election and not responding to two attempts by the elections office to update their information. Often it’s people who have moved away, Moore said.

Countywide, there are 45,705 active and inactive voters. Of those, 36,952 are active and of those 31,771 are absentee, according to county figures.

For the school election, there are a total of 40,042 active and inactive voters. Of those, 31,942 are active and of those, 27,589 are absentee.

Jim Stone filed to run against Jim Larson for county commission.

Tina Henry is running unopposed for clerk of court.

The filing deadline for county seats was March 9.

The school board candidates so far are: Jan Cahill and Kim Skornogoski, both incumbents, as well as Eric Hinebauch and Bill Bronson.

GFPS sending $1.75 million levy to May ballot

The filing deadline for the school election is 5 p.m. March 26.

The May school ballot also includes a $1.75 million levy.

Bullock consulted with county election administrators, public health experts, emergency management professionals, the Secretary of State, and political leaders from both parties to determine the safest way to proceed with school elections and the June primary while protecting the rights of Montanans to vote safely, according to a release.

Statutory deadlines and other requirements involved in preparing for the primary election require actions by counties as early as next week, according to the release from the governor’s office.

“As cases of COVID-19 continue to grow across the United States and in Montana, the CDC has encouraged states to use voting methods that limit direct contact. Additionally, other jurisdictions have identified traditional election procedures as posing an enhanced risk to public health and human safety. The same factors are present in Montana’s typical election procedures, and by acting now, Montana can make appropriate adjustments to hold a fair and accessible June primary election while minimizing community transmission of COVID-19,” according to the governor’s release.

The directive provides that even when a county decides to adopt a mail ballot for the June primary election, Montanans may vote in person during the 30-day voting window—even if they have received a mail ballot.

If counties opt in to mail voting for the June primary, they must promptly submit plans to do so. Mail ballots would be released on May 8 and early voting would be available in person through the close of the primary election on June 2, according to the governor’s directive.

Voters will not be required to pay postage to return their ballots by mail, according to the release.

The directive also requires additional measures by counties, regardless of their voting procedures, to implement social distancing guidelines to make voter registration and voting safer for all Montanans and reduce spreading COVID-19 within communities. Counties are responsible for ensuring a minimum of six feet of distancing between individuals at polling locations, designated drop-off locations, or public-facing portions of facilities involved in voting. The directive also extends the close of regular voter registration until 10 days before the election to minimize the need for in-person registration or lines, according to the release.

