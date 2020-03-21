March 21 COVID-19 update: WIC offices close to public; CCHD shares additional guidance about gathering restrictions; Symphony reschedules Jubilee concert

According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services there are now 27 cases of COVID-19 across the state, none in Cascade County. One of those cases is counted in Montana though the woman was tested and remains in Maryland.

A state tracking map shows the confirmed cases are as follows by county:

Madison County: 1 case

Flathead County: 2 case

Gallatin County: 7 cases

Silver Bow County: 1 case

Yellowstone County: 5 cases

Ravalli County: 1 case

Broadwater County: 1 case

Missoula County: 4 cases

Lewis and Clark County: 3 cases

Roosevelt County: 1 case

Lake County: 1 case



WIC offices close

The Cascade County City-County Health Department has closed the WIC office to the public.

Residents with current appointments scheduled will be contacted by WIC clinic staff the day before the appointment to confirm whether it’s in person or over the phone, according to CCHD.

Clients will continue to receive and be able to use benefits as long as their certification is active, according to CCHD.

Contact the local WIC clinic at Cascade City-County Health Department by phone at 454-6950 or the state office at 1-800-433-4298 for assistance. The state office will also be available by email at montanawicprogram@mt.gov.

Questions about business restrictions under the health officer’s order

Many people have questions about the measures being taken in our community to prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

CCHD has a page with regular updates here: www.cchdmt.org/2020/02/coronavirus-covid-19-facts/

The county health officer’s order restricting bars, restaurants, bowling alleys and more is available here.

Additional guidance from CCHD on the order and recommendations for other public gatherings is available here.

For order violation complaints, or to seek guidance for your business, email CCHD and they’ll respond as soon as they’re able: health@cascadecountymt.gov

CCHD will also be taking phone calls at 406-454-6950 on March 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

United Way

The following information was released by United Way of Cascade County this week:

Local nonprofits, health care providers and agencies are stepping up to provide community resources to help people impacted by the COVID-19 virus and the precautionary closures.

There are multiple community resources available if you have flu-like symptoms and feel you need to be seen by a doctor. Call before you come in. All the agencies below have helplines set up to do initial screenings and give further instruction:

Benefis Health System: (406) 455-2500

Great Falls Clinic: (406) 454-7275

Alluvion Health: (406) 454-6973

Cascade City-County Health Department: (406) 454-6950

Local help with childcare, food, energy assistance, unemployment assistance, and more is available. People can call the community help resource line 2-1-1 or search www.montana211.org to find resources that fit their needs.

Calling the 2-1-1 line will help free medical and emergency responders to address immediate health needs.

As new information becomes available, Voices of Hope, a nonprofit which manages the crisis line and 2-1-1, is updating the resource list, including information about which offices are open to walk-ins.

Voices of Hope Director Jackie Gittins said the call line also has professionals trained to help people who are feeling anxious or depressed.

Several nonprofits are seeing increased need for their services, but have seen regular community drives cancelled due to shuttered offices and social distancing practices. Other nonprofits rely on senior volunteers who are staying home as a precaution.

United Way of Cascade :County has created a COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery fund to support local nonprofits who are seeing an increase need. Anyone who wants to donate to the fund can go to www.uwccmt.org or can send money to P.O. Box 1343, Great Falls, 59403.

United Way is also posting volunteer needs on its http://www.volunteergreatfalls.org/ website for people who are healthy and able to give their time.

Great Falls Symphony

The Great Falls Symphony has rescheduled the Jubilee concert, celebrating 60 years with the Symphonic Choir, to May 10 at 3 p.m.

The concert was originally planned for March 28.

All tickets will be honored for the new date, according to the symphony.

