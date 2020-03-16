Ice Breaker moved to Oct. 4, city Easter Egg Hunt canceled, other changes by city in response to COVID-19

The City of Great Falls is implementing several protective measures based on recommendations from the Cascade City-County Health Department and Gov. Steve Bullock.

The following measures are effective immediately:

Changes to the City Commission meetings format . Effective March 17, the commission meetings will only address items that are of urgent concern, including mandatory and priority items on the consent agenda. The commission work session scheduled on March 17 has been canceled. Commission meetings are streamed live at https://greatfallsmt.net/livestreamt commission@greatfallsmt.net

. All utilities customer service functions will be performed over the phone or online, rather than in person. The payment window will be closed. Customers needing to make payments may utilize the drop box, pay online using the Neighborhood Council meeting cancellations . The Neighborhood Council meetings for the rest of March through the second week in April are canceled. Five of the nine councils meet in schools, so if the schools remain closed or choose to limit public access, these council’s would need to find alternate meeting locations or cancel future meetings. If deemed necessary, the remaining meetings in April may also be canceled. For more information, call 406-455-8496.

. The Neighborhood Council meetings for the rest of March through the second week in April are canceled. Five of the nine councils meet in schools, so if the schools remain closed or choose to limit public access, these council’s would need to find alternate meeting locations or cancel future meetings. If deemed necessary, the remaining meetings in April may also be canceled. For more information, call 406-455-8496. Park and Recreation Department activity changes, cancellations and postponements: Water aerobics and aquatic solutions classes were canceled until further notice over the weekend. Due to Montana School for the Deaf and Blind closing, all aquatics programs are now canceled until further notice. The adult basketball season has been canceled. Adult softball registration will continue. The offering of the softball program will be reevaluated closer to the start of the season. The City Easter Egg hunt has been canceled. The Ice Breaker has been moved to Oct. 4. More information will be released by Park and Rec about that change. Activities at the multi-sports complex are canceled with the high schools and colleges suspending their seasons. For more information, call Great Falls Park and Recreation office at 406-771-1265.

City 101 Academy rescheduled. The March City 101 Academy session will be rescheduled. A new class schedule will be drafted and distributed to registered participants. For more information on the City 101 schedule, call 406-455-8496.

Additional changes or cancellations will be issued as they are approved. For more information about the City of Great Falls’ COVID-19 protective measures, call 406-455-8496.

