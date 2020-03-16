GFPS food delivery schedule while school’s out for COVID-19

The Great Falls Public School District Food Service Department will deliver food to the sites below each day that school is not is session beginning March 16.

Delivery will include lunch for the day and breakfast for tomorrow. Contact the GFPS Food Department with questions at 268-6047.

Jessa Youngers, food service director, said during a March 15 press briefing that warehouse trucks would be at the sites and it would be grab and go style. Food is free to people 18 and under, Youngers said.

March 15 COVID-19 updates: Gov. Steve Bullock directing public K-12 schools close through March 27 to prevent spread of COVID-19; GFPS closing, offering distance learning; Great Falls private schools closing; City of Great Falls canceling some public meetings

She said the city has been divided into sections and they’ll be implementing a system similar to their summer food programs.

The schedule is below:

Valley View Elementary: 900 Ave. A N.W. 11-11:20 a.m.

Riverview Elementary: 100 Smelter Ave. N.W. 11:30-11:50 a.m.

West Elementary: 1205 1st Ave. N.W. 11:25-11:45 a.m.

Rhodes Park: 812 Central Ave. W. 11-11:20 a.m.

West Kiwanis Park: 723 1st Ave. N.W. 11:50-12:10 p.m.

Great Falls High: 1900 2nd Ave. N. 12-12:20 p.m.

Whittier Elementary: 305 8th St. N. 11:25-11:45 a.m.

Carter Park: 611 3rd St. S. 11-11:15 a.m.

Sunnyside Elementary, 1800 19th St. S. 11-11:20 a.m.

Charles Russell Park: 1515 33rd St. S. 11:35-11:55 a.m.

Paris Gibson Education Center, 2400 Central Ave. 12-12:20 p.m.

Lewis and Clark Elementary 3800 1st Ave. S. 11:30-11:50 a.m.

Morningside Elementary: 4119 7th Ave. N. 11-11:20 a.m.

