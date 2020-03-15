March 15 COVID-19 updates: Gov. Steve Bullock directing public K-12 schools close through March 27 to prevent spread of COVID-19; Great Falls private schools closing; City of Great Falls canceling some public meetings

Gov. Steve Bullock announced March 15 that he’s directing the closure of all public K-12 schools, social distancing measures and limiting visitation at nursing home facilities to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“As governor, it is my top priority to protect the health and safety of Montanans, particularly our most vulnerable, at a time when we face the potential for extraordinary health risks from coronavirus in our state,” Bullock said in a release. “Social distancing is one of the most important primary protective measures to flatten the curve of this virus. I cannot underscore the seriousness of following these measures to help our neighbors, friends, and families.”

Bullock directed Montana’s public K-12 schools to close starting March 16 until March 27.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Great Falls-Billings announced March 15 that all Catholic schools in the diocese will follow Bullock’s order and all Catholic grade schools and high schools are closed for the next two weeks.

Foothills Community Christian School will follow Bullock’s order and close beginning March 16.

“FCCS teachers and staff will be meeting to plan how to provide remote classes as early as Tuesday. Our goal is to continue to provide academic studies via remote classroom rather than completely cancelling instruction for our PK-12 students,” according to an email from FCCS.

During this time, schools will engage in planning to provide arrangements to provide free meals to students who need them, pursuant to a waiver obtained from the United States Department of Agriculture, and to provide for all other matters and services that students need in the event of future or ongoing closure. Schools will continue to receive all state funding during this two-week closure, according to a release.

The state will work with schools during this period to evaluate and consider next steps as needed. The decision to close schools is to slow the spread and is not in response to an outbreak in schools.

“I recognize that our schools often serve as a lifeline for families and that this decision is going to have disruption on Montanans over the coming weeks. I’m committed to working with schools, communities and public health to minimize the impact. I encourage businesses to do everything they can to support families as well,” said Bullock said in a release.

To mitigate the impact of school closures on families, Bullock is encouraging all employers to be generous with their employee sick and paid leave policies during this time.

Bullock also strongly recommended that the public limits all gatherings, especially those more than 50 people, in every community across the state. Bullock also recommended that individuals over the age of 60 or who are immunocompromised or with chronic health conditions do not participate in gatherings of more than 20 people. He also recommends that parents should avoid, if possible, placing children for childcare with grandparents or individuals over the age of 60 or immunocompromised persons.

Visitation in Montana’s nursing homes is suspended except for certain compassionate care situations. People who meet the exception for visitation will undergo a screening to determine whether they have traveled in the last two weeks, are residing where community spread is occurring, or if they have symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Cascade County City-County Health Department

CCHD posted this weekend that they sent 10 tests to the state lab this week and all were negative.

As of 2:15 p.m. March 15, the Montana Public Health Laboratory has tested 169 people for COVID-19. Of those, 163 have come back negative, but six persons have come back positive for COVID-19. Thirty people have been monitored by public health in Montana and 26 individuals have completed the monitoring process without being diagnosed with COVID-19. Four individuals remain under monitoring, according to CCHD.

City of Great Falls

The city has canceled a special City Commission meeting that was scheduled for March 16, as well as a special library board meeting that had been scheduled for March 16 to discuss plans for COVID-19.

The city has also canceled the regularly scheduled March 17 City Commission work session and adjusted the regular agenda to move agenda items that were expected to draw large numbers of people.

Great Falls Park and Recreation has canceled senior water aerobics and aquatics solutions classes until further notice.

Great Falls Public Schools

All Heisey games and practices in GFPS are cancelled.

Local retailers

Walmart stores in Great Falls have reduced hours beginning March 15 to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice. This will help ensure associates can clean and stock products, according to Walmart.

Barnes and Noble in Marketplace is operating 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily for temporary hours.

Eagle Mount Great Falls

“Eagle Mount Great Falls has been assessing our programs on a daily basis utilizing the CDC and our local City-County Health Department for insight and guidance regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19). As this situation continues to evolve, we made the decision to cancel all of our adaptive programs from Monday, March 16, 2020, until April 6, 2020. This decision was made to protect our participants, volunteers, staff and fellow community members.”

Bass Clef School of Music and Fine Arts

“To protect our students and faculty, per school closures ordered by the Governor, we will not have classes or lessons at the school for the next two weeks. We will be reaching out to our students over the next few days to setup Skype lessons. Please signup for Skype so that we may be able to get the appropriate information when we contact you. Thank you and sorry for the inconvenience.”

Miss Linda’s School of Dance

“Gov. Bullock has just closed all Montana schools grades K-12 for a two week period. In accordance, Miss Linda’s School of Dance will follow suit. We put the safety of our students and families at the forefront.

Many of you already know that at the last minute we were only allowed to present our Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Jr. musical one time, Thursday evening due to safety issues. We have postponed the Young Dancers Company fund raiser dinner/show ExtraVaDanceA scheduled for March 21st. It will be rescheduled at a later date. Also, the YDC group cancelled their trip to Denver for the Artists Simply Human Competition and Workshop in Denver.

Our spring production is still scheduled for May 16th. We will get back to classes, give out the costumes, and get ready for a wonderful show.

Please look out for yourselves and your families. We care about you very much.”

