Officials determine no safety concern at GF High, classes resume normally today

A portion of Great Falls High School was evacuated Thursday afternoon as officials investigated a potential threat, according to Superintendent Tom Moore.

Moore said in a statement to The Electric that at about 3:20 p.m. on Feb. 27, school officials and Great Falls Police Department officers evacuated the the South Campus and Fieldhouse area to begin investigating to “verify a potential threat.”

GFPD and GFPS posted an update Thursday night saying the school had been cleared and classes would resume as normal on Friday. GFPS posted that officials determined there was no public safety concern at the high school.

Moore said that as a precaution and to allow law enforcement to work, the district cancelled all activities at GFH for Thursday evening.

Moore said that families should check the GFPS website and Facebook page for further updates.

No further information was available Thursday evening.

GFPD is asking residents not to call the 911 Dispatch Center for information about what’s happening at GFHS.

“When you attempt to use the 911 dispatchers as a source of information you tie up valuable resources that may be needed by someone experiencing a real emergency,” according to GFPD.

