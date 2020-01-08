City seeking community participation in needs survey for future CDBG funding

The City of Great Falls is conducting a community needs assessment survey as part of our 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan.

The consolidated plan is a 5-year housing and community development strategic plan designed to help Great Falls assess affordable housing and community development needs and market conditions in order to make decisions for future Community Development Block Grant and HOME program funding that the community will receive.

Those grants are through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the department requires the city to have a consolidated plan.

The community needs assessment survey helps the city gather feedback to aid in developing the priorities for the 5-year consolidated plan.

This year’s survey is available online and via paper copies, which are available at the Planning and Community Development office in Civic Center, Room 112.

The city is asking for community participation and said the survey takes about seven minutes to complete.

All completed paper surveys need to be returned to Planning and Community Development Department office by Feb. 7.

