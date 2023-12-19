Montana Credit Union opening new location; Anderson Pharmacy merges with Billings company

Montana Credit Union is opening a fourth branch location at 2828 10th Ave. S.

The location was most recently home to Anderson Family Pharmacy.

Renovations to the building and drive-up access are anticipated to begin after the first of the year, with the branch slated to open sometime in mid-2024, according to MCU.

Montana Credit Union leadership anticipates adding five full-time employees to staff the new branch.

On Dec. 11, Anderson merged with Juro’s Pharmacy Health and Wellness in Billings.

Juro’s Compounding Center will now be processing all compounded prescriptions at their Billings location, according to the company.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

