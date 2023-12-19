City swearing in new officials, hosting open house

Newly elected city officials will be sworn in during a ceremony beginning at 5 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Civic Center.

Municipal Court Judge Steve Bolstad will swear in Cory Reeves, Rick Tryon, Shannon Wilson, Mark Dunn and all newly elected neighborhood council members in the Commission Chambers upstairs at the Civic Center.

Following the swearing-in ceremonies, the city is hosting an open house until 6:45 p.m. in the Gibson Room.

“This is an opportunity for residents to thank outgoing city commission members Mayor Bob Kelly and Commissioner Eric Hinebauch for their service and to wish them a farewell, and to meet their newly elected city commission members, Municipal Court judge, neighborhood council representatives and city officials,” according to the city.

The open house is being held in place of the commission’s regularly scheduled work session and light refreshments will be served.

The regular commission meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Commission Chambers.

