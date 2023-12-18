Man charged with deliberate homicide in Sun River shooting

Dalton Feeler has been charged with deliberate homicide for shooting and killing his father on Dec. 15 in Sun River.

According to charging documents, Feeler was told on Dec. 15 that his fiancé had been raped by his father.

Feeler went to confront his father at his father’s house, bringing a handgun with him, according to court documents.

When Feeler arrived at the house, he gave the gun to his fiancé and got into a physical altercation with his father, according to court documents.

Two witnesses separated them and the father took the gun, loaded a round and threatened everyone, according to court documents.

Witnesses convinced Feeler to leave to deescalate the situation.

Feeler went outside and called 911 and at the same time, his father was threatening himself with the gun, according to court documents.

Witnesses got the gun away from the father and brought it outside to Feeler to unload, according to court documents.

The father came outside with a rusted sickle, taunting Feelers and they began fighting again until witnesses separated them, according to court documents.

Feeler went into the garage to retrieve his hat, believing his father had gone into the house, but found his father in the garage behind a locked door, according to court documents.

They began arguing again and the father opened the door.

Feeler shot his father four to six times with at least one bullet striking his father in the chest and he died at the scene, according to court documents.

Feeler unloaded the gun, sat it down, walked outside and told a witness he’d be waiting in the yard when law enforcement arrived, which is where he was when deputies arrived, according to court documents.

Feeler was taken into custody without incident and he and witnesses provided consistent versions of events, according to court documents.

“At the moment he shot his father, the defendant was not worried for his safety. He did not claim self defense in his interviews. He killed his father for what his father had done to his fiancé. He’s a danger to witnesses and himself should he be released on bond,” according to the charging documents.

Prosecutors have requested a $500,000 bond.

Feeler has no notable criminal history, but has a pending DUI, according to the county attorney’s office.

