As of 3 p.m. Dec. 6, the elevator at the Great Falls Civic Center is out of service.

Maintenance staff are working to get this fixed as soon as possible.

At this time, it is estimated to be down for a day or longer.

ADA access is limited to the first floor of the building and the city said it apologizes for the inconvenience.

Updates on the elevator repair progress will be posted on the city website and Facebook page.

