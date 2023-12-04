MDT seeking comment on I-15 project

The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposal to rehabilitate about five miles of Interstate 15, 25 miles north of Helena.

The project begins at the entrance of Wolf Creek Canyon, and extends north, ending south of Wolf Creek at the beginning of the I-15 Wolf Creek North and South project currently in construction, according to MDT.

This proposed project is identical to the I-15 Wolf Creek North and South project to include removing and replacing the top two feet of degraded roadway material, resurfacing, and upgraded concrete barrier rails, metal guardrails, signage, and pavement markings. Culvert work is also anticipated, according to MDT.

The purpose of this project is to rehabilitate the existing surface and enhance roadway safety features. Due to the extreme climate and numerous freeze/thaw cycles through the canyon, the roadway material degrades faster than expected, according to MDT.

Construction is tentatively planned for 2026 depending on completion of design and availability of funds. Spot right-of-way acquisition or temporary construction permits may be required for this project. Relocation of utilities may also be necessary. MDT staff will contact affected landowners prior to survey work. Landowners may be contacted again prior to construction regarding temporary permits, according to MDT.

Comments may be submitted online or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Great Falls office, P.O. Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359. Note that comments are for project UPN 9346000.

The public is encouraged to contact Great Falls District Preconstruction Engineer Jim Combs at 406-788-2773 or Project Design Engineer RJ Snyder at 406-459-5294 with questions or comments about the project.

