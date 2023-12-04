Library, YWCA launching “Hate Has No Home Here” campaign in response to neo-Nazi literature in Great Falls

On Dec. 1, staff at the Great Falls Public Library was notified that a Neo-Nazi hate group had placed propaganda in an undisclosed number of library books.

“The Great Falls Public Library stands against hate.” according to a library release.

Library staff removed hate materials from 16 books.

Staff examined several sections of the library, “but we cannot be sure that all of the hate materials have been found.” according to a library release.

If anyone finds this propaganda at the library or in library materials, they are asked to bring it to the attention of any library staff as soon as possible.

Community cleanup planned to remove white supremacist stickers from downtown area

For those who find stickers or fliers at the library or anywhere in the community, they are asked to notify the Great Falls Police Department at their non-emergency number, 406-455-8599, and city and county commissioners.

“This propaganda is being distributed by a statewide Neo-Nazi organization that believes in white supremacy. They aim to intimidate and threaten non-white individuals, but they also want to radicalize and recruit new members. This literature is dangerous and poses a threat to our community, especially children,” according to a library release. “The library protects intellectual freedom and advocates against censorship. However, we do not allow anyone to use the library to promote hate or to place unauthorized messages in library materials.”

Similar incidents have been happening in the city over the last year and a half through fliers and stickers distributed throughout the community, to include stickers placed on lampposts in Gibson Park and street signs throughout downtown. City staff removed the stickers in the park and volunteers removed stickers throughout the city.

“In addition to working to remove these materials and protect our individual patrons, the library believes we must counter this hate speech with more community action,” according to the library release.

During their Nov. 7 meeting, City Commissioners issued a proclamation declaring Nov. 12-18 as United Against Hate Week.

“The library wants to work across our community to show that Great Falls rejects hateful ideology. We believe that all are equal and all are welcome here. Our community is filled with beautiful diversity and we see this diversity as a tremendous strength. We want all to feel safe and welcome at the library and throughout Cascade County,” according to a library release.

The library, Great Falls YWCA and other community organizations are creating a “Hate Has No Home Here” campaign.

They are asking individuals and organizations to promote the “Hate Has No Home Here” graphic by placing the flier their home window, display it at businesses or schools and share the message on your social media.

They’re officially launching their campaign during the Dec. 5 City Commission meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. in the commission chambers of the Civic Center.

Fliers will be available at the library and YWCA and a downloadable version is here.

