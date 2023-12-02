Photos: Christmas Stroll 2023
The community celebrated the season with the 40th Annual Christmas Stroll in downtown Great Falls on Dec. 1.
The “Cowboy Christmas” theme continued with family activities, food vendors, Santa, and more.
The event is organized by the Downtown Great Falls Association with the help of volunteers.
Downtown Christmas tree up for holiday season
Here’s a few photos from the Parade of Lights by Matt Ehnes of Jared’s Detours.
Got photos from the parade or Stroll? Email them to jenn@theelectricgf.com to be considered for inclusion in our holiday gallery.
Photos by Matt Ehnes of Jared’s Detours
