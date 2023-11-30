FWP seeking info on five poached deer

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game wardens are seeking information on five deer that were shot and abandoned near Great Falls.

A caller contacted FWP’s TIP-MONT hotline after discovering the deer on Nov. 28 and wardens believe they were killed a day or two earlier, according to FWP

The deer included two white-tailed bucks, two mule deer bucks, and a white-tailed doe. All had been shot and were found abandoned on private land along Moroney Dam Road in Cascade County, according to FWP.

Montana FWP seeking information on poached moose

All four of the bucks had their antlers removed and some of the deer also had portions of meat removed. It is prohibited to waste any part of a game animal that is suitable for food, including the tenderloins, backstraps and all of the four quarters, according to FWP.

Game wardens say that wildlife crimes like this one are often solved because of leads from the public and encourage anyone with information to make a report, according to FWP.

Anyone with possible information about the deer is encouraged to provide details online or call the FWP violation reporting hot line at 1-800-TIP-MONT. They may also call Great Falls game warden Mike Tucker directly at 406-594-4813. Callers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

