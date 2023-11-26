Photos: Parade of Lights; Christmas Stroll is Dec. 1

The 29th Annual Parade of Lights in downtown Great Falls was Nov. 25.

At the end of the parade, Santa lights the downtown Christmas tree.

This year’s theme is “Cowboy Christmas.”

On Dec. 1, celebrate the season with the 40th Annual Christmas Stroll in downtown Great Falls from 5-9 p.m. Dec. 1.

The “Cowboy Christmas” theme continues with family activities, food vendors, Santa, and more.

Pick up Stroll buttons for $5 to be entered for prizes.

Volunteers help put on the parade and are still needed for the Christmas Stroll.

Sign up here to volunteer.

Here’s a few photos from the Parade of Lights by Matt Ehnes of Jared’s Detours.

Got photos from the parade? Email them to jenn@theelectricgf.com to be considered for inclusion in our holiday gallery.

