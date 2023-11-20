City soliciting feedback on development review process

As part of the city’s development review audit, the city is surveying the development community about the current process and potential improvements.

The development review team, which includes staff from planning, public works and fire departments, is conducting a development review audit of the current process to identify areas for improvement.

The survey is available here.

Community feedback will help staff understand how to improve the existing development processes.

City planning and public works staff walked City Commissioners through the audit timeline and process during their Nov. 7 work session.

City reviewing development process

Staff held development review process listening sessions in October and mid-November and will present a report on their findings from the audit to commissioners in the spring.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

