City, county offices closed for Thanksgiving

The City of Great Falls offices, including the Great Falls Public Library, Community Recreation Center and Great Falls Animal Shelter, will be closed Nov. 23-24 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

There will be no changes to the residential or commercial sanitation collection schedule next week.

Municipal Court will be open on Nov. 24, but there will be no open court.

The cashier window will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed from 12-1 p.m. for lunch. Patrons using court services are asked to enter the Civic Center through the south entrance (E), as all other entrances will be locked.

The city’s online services are available over the holiday and can be accessed at:

City of Great Falls:https://greatfallsmt.net

Citizen complaint and request form:https://greatfallsmt.net/community/online-citizen-complaint-request-form

Library: https://www.greatfallslibrary.org/

Mansfield Box Office ticketing:https://ticketing.greatfallsmt.net

Municipal Court fines:https://www.citepayusa.com/

Park and Recreation registration:https://parkandrec.greatfallsmt.net/

Parking citation payment portal: https://greatfallscitations.rmcpay.com/

Utility bills: https://ipn2.paymentus.com/cp/cogf

Cascade County offices will be closed on Thursday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

