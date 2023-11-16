Neighborhood Council 5 meets Nov. 20

Neighborhood Council 5 meets at 7 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Great Falls Clinic Specialty Center, 3000 15th Ave. S.

Agenda items include a discussion on the intersection of 11th Avenue South and 32nd Street with Eric Boyd, the city’s street and traffic manager, and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC5, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

