Municipal Band performing this weekend

The Great Falls Municipal Band is presenting two free fall concerts at the New Hope Lutheran Church, 3125 5th Ave. S.

The Community Jazz Band, under the direction of John Gemberling, performs at 7 p.m. Nov. 17

The one-hour concert is titled, “Big Bands — The Second Tier.”

The Community Concert Band, under the direction of Dennis Granlie, performs at 6 p.m. Nov. 19.

The one-hour concert will feature “marches, moods and movie music.”

The two bands are made up of instrumental musicians from Great Falls and the surrounding areas, including Dutton, Cascade, Choteau and other communities.

Many of the band members are music teachers in area schools or are retired music teachers.

The concert band has about 65 members ranging in age from high school students to senior citizens.

Any donations collected during the concerts will be donated to the church, which provides the community band with rehearsal space.

