Ladies Night, Parade of Lights, Christmas Stroll coming up downtown

There are several upcoming events in downtown Great Falls.

Ladies Night Out is 5-8 p.m. Nov. 16.

Downtown businesses will be offering deals and specials, including the following:

The Living Room Salon and Spa : enjoy 20 percent off Comfort Zone Skin Care! Special promotion Davines holiday gift boxes will be available and lots of holiday shopping ideas. Holiday specials from our skin spa, massage therapist and stylists. They’ll have a full house of pop-up’s for more shopping fun, including mini treatments from the skin spa.

: enjoy 20 percent off Comfort Zone Skin Care! Special promotion Davines holiday gift boxes will be available and lots of holiday shopping ideas. Holiday specials from our skin spa, massage therapist and stylists. They’ll have a full house of pop-up’s for more shopping fun, including mini treatments from the skin spa. The Wild Hare : $1 off draft wines, champagne bottle specials and two specialty cocktails for the ladies

: $1 off draft wines, champagne bottle specials and two specialty cocktails for the ladies Kaufmans : ladies get 20 percent off storewide

: ladies get 20 percent off storewide The Refinery : come in for drinks and snacks and check out their new holiday merch, door prizes, giveaways, and Coral and Tusk trunk show. Enjoy a free Dick Taylor chocolate bar with every gift card purchase.

: come in for drinks and snacks and check out their new holiday merch, door prizes, giveaways, and Coral and Tusk trunk show. Enjoy a free Dick Taylor chocolate bar with every gift card purchase. The Blue Rose : 20 percent off storewide, some exclusions may apply

: 20 percent off storewide, some exclusions may apply Pizazz : $5 glasses of wine, bar specials and 10 percent off storewide, some exclusions apply

: $5 glasses of wine, bar specials and 10 percent off storewide, some exclusions apply Studio Barre : 20 percent off all Vuori clothing for men and women, plus Dahl House at the studio with prize giveaways.

: 20 percent off all Vuori clothing for men and women, plus Dahl House at the studio with prize giveaways. Harlos Wax and Sugar Spa : 20 percent off all of retail products, plus in-store popup shops featuring Thrive Cycling, Finnicum Pottery, Doterra Essential Oils, Bella Luna, Fibre Arte and Rosemary Gold cupcakes.

: 20 percent off all of retail products, plus in-store popup shops featuring Thrive Cycling, Finnicum Pottery, Doterra Essential Oils, Bella Luna, Fibre Arte and Rosemary Gold cupcakes. Enbar : bring a receipt from a downtown retailer and get 20 percent off food

: bring a receipt from a downtown retailer and get 20 percent off food Tracy’s : $5 wine pour, featured food menu and everyone that dines in will win a prize anywhere between $5 to $100 gift cards to local downtown businesses.

: $5 wine pour, featured food menu and everyone that dines in will win a prize anywhere between $5 to $100 gift cards to local downtown businesses. EduCare Preschool and Child Care : moms enjoy a night off. Preregister and drop the kids off to have some fun on Ladies Night Out.

: moms enjoy a night off. Preregister and drop the kids off to have some fun on Ladies Night Out. Bighorn Outdoor Specialists : 20 percent off women’s apparel and an extra 20 percent off all clearance items

: 20 percent off women’s apparel and an extra 20 percent off all clearance items 5th and Wine : ladies enjoy a specialty dinner and exclusive Ladies Night wine list. They’re also be offering samplings of products, including cheeses, meats, specialty grocery items and a few wine based cocktails.

: ladies enjoy a specialty dinner and exclusive Ladies Night wine list. They’re also be offering samplings of products, including cheeses, meats, specialty grocery items and a few wine based cocktails. Let’s Play Games and Toys : ladies get 10 percent off all items, excluding Lego, in their holiday catalog and complimentary gift wrapping for special.

: ladies get 10 percent off all items, excluding Lego, in their holiday catalog and complimentary gift wrapping for special. Studio Montage : first 50 customers to purchase receive a customized gift bag valued over $50. They’ll also have buy one get one 50 percent off during Ladies Night.

: first 50 customers to purchase receive a customized gift bag valued over $50. They’ll also have buy one get one 50 percent off during Ladies Night. Linda Michaels : $8 facial waxing, eyebrow or lip, free eye and lip treatments, buy one, get one 50 percent off all retail. Gift card deal.

: $8 facial waxing, eyebrow or lip, free eye and lip treatments, buy one, get one 50 percent off all retail. Gift card deal. City Bar : ladies enjoy their first drink free.

: ladies enjoy their first drink free. Brush Crazy : paint your way to fun for ladies night and glaze a ceramic. When you get to the studio, choose your project, ceramics range from $10 to $100+, and they’ll tell you about their glazes and show examples of several techniques. Step-by-step paint sheets walk you through the process of re-creating many of the samples. They’ll fire your piece, which takes about a week, then you will receive an e-mail when ready for pick up. Bring your favorite beverage and snacks.

: paint your way to fun for ladies night and glaze a ceramic. When you get to the studio, choose your project, ceramics range from $10 to $100+, and they’ll tell you about their glazes and show examples of several techniques. Step-by-step paint sheets walk you through the process of re-creating many of the samples. They’ll fire your piece, which takes about a week, then you will receive an e-mail when ready for pick up. Bring your favorite beverage and snacks. Ferrin’s Furniture : snacks and refreshments, and save 25 percent off lamps, prints, mirrors and accessories.

: snacks and refreshments, and save 25 percent off lamps, prints, mirrors and accessories. Hometana : sips and snacks and take 20 percent off you purchase in store and online.

: sips and snacks and take 20 percent off you purchase in store and online. Tamz Closet : shoppers spin the cage at checkout to determine the discount ball marked 25 percent, 50 percent or 75 percent off the entire purchase, plus free bracelet while supplies last.

: shoppers spin the cage at checkout to determine the discount ball marked 25 percent, 50 percent or 75 percent off the entire purchase, plus free bracelet while supplies last. Inge’s Fashions : enjoy $20 off $50 or more from 5-8 p.m.

: enjoy $20 off $50 or more from 5-8 p.m. Mighty Mo : regular size pizza and bottle of wine for $35, dine-in only

: regular size pizza and bottle of wine for $35, dine-in only Snits : buy one get one free drink special for ladies.

: buy one get one free drink special for ladies. The Commons on Central : one-stop shop for Ladies Night! Grab a beer or mimosa at Annie’s Tap House, coffee from Al Banco, tour “Grazie” the new trailer from All The Things Charcuterie stocked with fun gift baskets for purchase, and find the perfect gifts at Tres65. $1 from every beer, charcuterie and Tres65 purchase will be donated to the Great Falls Children’s Receiving Home.

: one-stop shop for Ladies Night! Grab a beer or mimosa at Annie’s Tap House, coffee from Al Banco, tour “Grazie” the new trailer from All The Things Charcuterie stocked with fun gift baskets for purchase, and find the perfect gifts at Tres65. $1 from every beer, charcuterie and Tres65 purchase will be donated to the Great Falls Children’s Receiving Home. Unhitched : free holiday gift with your $50 purchase.

: free holiday gift with your $50 purchase. Dragonfly Dry Goods : free recycled Christmas tote with purchase, $20 scarf special, $10 candle special, $5 Christmas socks special, and more in store.

: free recycled Christmas tote with purchase, $20 scarf special, $10 candle special, $5 Christmas socks special, and more in store. Life in Bloom: in store promotion and enter a giveaway. ABC IV Hydration will be offering 25 percent off vouchers for your first appointment.

Parade of Lights

The 29th Annual Parade of Lights in downtown Great Falls is 6 p.m. Nov. 25.

At the end of the parade, Santa will light the downtown Christmas tree.

This year’s theme is “Cowboy Christmas.”

To register a float, email Celeste@downtowngreatfalls.net by Nov. 17.

Christmas Stroll

Celebrate the season with the 40th Annual Christmas Stroll in downtown Great Falls from 5-9 p.m. Dec. 1.

The “Cowboy Christmas” theme continues with family activities, food vendors, Santa, and more.

Pick up Stroll buttons for $5 to be entered for prizes.

Volunteer

Volunteers are needed for the Parade of Light and the Christmas Stroll.

Sign up here to volunteer.

