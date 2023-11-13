City board to consider request for additional assisted living facility beds

During their Nov. 14 meeting, the city planning board/zoning commission will consider a request from Park View Assisted Living for a conditional use permit to add three residents for a total of 17.

Annaliza Koczur is the owner and operator of Park View Assisted Living at the southeast corner of 22nd Avenue Southwest and 11th Street Southwest, and west of Meadow Lark Elementary School.

The property is located within the R-2 single-family medium density zoning district on a 12,850-square-foot lot.

Adding three residents to increase to a total of 17 requires the applicant to request a CUP for the land use of a Type II community residential facility, according to city planning staff.

Under city code, a Type I community residential facility is one with eight or fewer individuals and a Type II facility has nine or more.

Type I facilities only require staff level approval but Type II facilities require the CUP process.

The property has been recognized as an assisted living facility since 1999 with a safety inspection certificate for eight beds.

In 2000, Donnalee’s Assisted Living Care received state licensure for up to 12 beds, according to the staff report.

In 2014, Koczur assumed ownership of the facility and received a Type I certification for a 12-bed facility.

From that time to the present, Park View Assisted Living increased to 14 beds and had a current state licensure as a Category A facility for up to 19 beds, according to the staff report.

Category A facilities provide services to residents that need limited assistance, are generally in good health, and are not a danger to themselves or others according to Montana Residential Care/Assisted Living Compendium.

The state confirmed to staff that no additional state licensing is required for the applicant to add the proposed three new beds, according to the staff report, but a CUP is required.

Staff is recommending approval based on the applicant’s information and finds that the bed increase won’t adversely impact the surrounding area.

There are no specific parking requirements under the city code and the applicant told staff that none of the 17 senior residents drive. Based on the applicant’s information, there are only one to two employees on the same shift and the existing driveway can accommodate employee parking, according to the staff report.

Two neighboring property owners submitted letters opposing the request saying the increased beds will impact traffic, increase issues with the residents of the facility.

The addition of three new beds will require the installation of fire sprinklers, according to city staff.

Great Falls Public Schools was notified of the proposed change and submitted a letter to city staff indicating no concern with the addition of three new beds at the facility.

The CUP request was presented to Neighborhood Council 1 on Oct. 10 and the council voted unanimously to support the request.

Staff is recommending approval contingent on the following conditions: general code compliance; land use and zoning requirement; building permit review and approval by city staff; and fire sprinkler installation that complies with all applicable codes.

