Neighborhood councils Nov. 13-17

Two neighborhood councils meet Nov. 13-17.

Neighborhood Council 1’s November meeting was canceled due to lack of quorum.

Neighborhood Council 7 meets at 7 p.m. Nov.13 in the Civic Center Gibson Room.

Agenda items NeighborWorks board members, committee reports and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC7, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 8 meets at 6 p.m. Nov. 16 in the Women’s Annex of the Great Falls Transition Center, 1019 15th St. N.

Agenda items include Council of Councils recap, December meeting cancelation and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC8, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

