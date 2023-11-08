Municipal elections results: Reeves, Tryon, Wilson win commission seats; public safety levy and bond fail
Polls closed at 8 p.m. in Cascade County for several municipal elections.
As of about 2 a.m., 15,173 ballots had been processed.
Preliminary results are below. Results are not finalized until the county has canvased and certified results, which is typically about two weeks after the election.
Great Falls
Mayor
Joe McKenney: 2,760
Cory Reeves: 5,739
Casey Schreiner: 4,796
Abby Brown: 905
Commission
Eric Hinebauch: 5,912
Rick Tryon: 6,664
Micaela Stroop: 3,112
Shannon Wilson: 5,985
Kendall Cox: 2,262
Municipal Court
Department A
Steve Bolstad: 11,849
Department B
Mark Dunn: 8,545
Cayle Halberg: 3,846
Public Safety Levy
Yes: 5,620
No: 9,095
Public Safety Bond
Yes: 6,726
No: 7,925
Belt
Ward 1
Write-in: 44
Ward 2
Duane Miller: 8
Becky Mital Gorton: 16
Robert Williams: 6
Ward 3
Harley Gorton: 9
Paul Heikkila: 32
Cascade
Ward 1
Ralph Schneider: 55
Ward 1, two year
Write-in: 49
Ward 2
Karin Huelsman: 18
Becca Wood: 30