Downtown business offering Military Appreciation Days
The Downtown Chicks, a committee of the Downtown Great Falls Association, is hosting Military Appreciation Days in recognition of Veterans Day.
Active duty, retired military, veterans, guard members and their family members, are encouraged to look for the flier posted in windows throughout stores and restaurants downtown Nov. 9-11.
The following local establishments have confirmed these specials with military identification:
The Block: 20 percent off
- The Wild Hare: 10 percent off the total bill
Enbar: 20 percent off
The Celtic Cowboy: 10 percent off
- Tres65 Celebration Studio: 20 percent off storewide and all bookings for events! Events must be booked within these days.
Candy Masterpiece: 10 percent off
Let’s Play Games and Toys: 10 percent discount on all products excluding LEGO and items that are already discounted.
Brush Crazy: 10 percent off in the studio
Tracy’s Family Diner: 25 percent off of your bill and a free beer or glass of wine with meal
Mighty Mo Brewing Company: 20 percent off dine-in food and drinks
Kaufmans Menswear: 10 percent off storewide
Linda Michaels Salon and Spa/The Man Cave Barber Shop: 25 percent off all retail, clothing and boutique items
Annie’s Tap House: $1 off per pint
Hoglunds Western Wear: 10 percent off purchase everyday
VeyPur: Active military receives 10 percent discount everyday
Studio Barre: 25 percent off boutique wide
The Blue Rose: 25 percent off for military members
BigHorn Outdoor Specialists: 20 percent off a single pair of Darn Tough Socks, limit one per customer
Clark and Lewie’s: 10 percent discount on meals
Life in Bloom: 20 percent off
Other businesses may be offering specials, look for the poster in the window.
