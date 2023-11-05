Sunday Reads: Nov. 5

Here’s this week’s reading list. Here’s to a good week and make sure to return your ballots on Nov. 7.

Associated Press: A Norway spruce from West Virginia is headed to the US Capitol to be this year’s Christmas tree

Colorado Public Radio: Maria Tallchief, member of the Osage Nation and the first prima ballerina, dances onto U.S. quarters

The Atlantic: The great social media–news collapse

The Economist: Can America’s weapons-makers adapt to 21st-century warfare?

Stateline: Politicians love to cite crime data. It’s often wrong.

The Washington Post: Blinken meets with Palestinian Authority president in first wartime visit to West Bank

The New York Times: For many in Wyoming, a Biden plan to protect land is beyond unpopular

The Economist: Why urban warfare in Gaza will be bloodier than in Iraq

KFF Health News: ‘Worse than people can imagine’: Medicaid ‘unwinding’ breeds chaos in states

CyberScoop: Tyler Technologies fails to hit quarterly revenue targets

The New York Times: Inside Poland Spring’s attack on water rules it didn’t like

Route Fifty: Access to public records is ‘deteriorating terribly’

The Washington Post: Home schooling’s remarkable rise from ideological fringe to fastest growing form of education in the U.S.

The New Yorker: Rebuilding Maui in the aftermath of the fire

The Economist: Ukraine’s top general on the breakthrough he needs to beat Russia

Civil Eats: The Long Reach of the Walmart-Walton Empire

The Washington Post: The retired pilot went to the hospital. Then his life went into a tailspin.

NPR: How many friends do Americans have? A survey crunched the numbers

Route Fifty: The Biden administration looks to spur office-to-housing conversions

The New York Times: What if wine and cider had a baby?

Alabama Reflector: The most dangerous idea in a library? Empathy | Opinion

