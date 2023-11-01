Malmstrom airman killed, another injured in humvee crash

A Malmstrom Air Force Base airman was killed and another injured in a humvee crash on Oct. 21.

Airman Alton S. John, of the 341st Missile Security Forces Squadron, died Oct. 28, as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

Both airmen in the humvee crash were transported to the hospital, according to Malmstrom.

The injured airman is currently in stable condition, according to a Nov. 1 release from Malmstrom.

“This is a loss that will be greatly felt by each and every member of Team Malmstrom,” Col. Barry E. Little, 341st Missile Wing commander, said in a release. “Our main focus will be continuing support to our injured Airman, the affected family members, and providing them with all the services available to work through this difficult time.”

MHP said that the humvee entered a downhill right-hand curve in the roadway at an excessive rate of speed for the vehicle.

Alton was driving and applied “heavy braking” pushing the weight of the vehicle forward as the humvee crossed the center line in the southbound lane, according to MHP.

The driver oversteered sharply to the right, entering a clockwise spin before running off the road, according to MHP.

As the humvee left the road, it tripped, causing it to roll multiple times, according to MHP.

According to the Air Force, an airman assigned to the 90th Missile Security Forces Squadron at F.E. Warren AFB in Wyoming was killed in a humvee incident in Colorado in September 2023.

