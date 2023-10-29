Sunday Reads: Oct. 29

Some more cold weather reading for your week, enjoy the sunshine!

Associated Press: Food insecurity shot up last year with inflation and the end of pandemic-era aid, a new report says

Bloomberg: Washington D.C. mayor wants to reverse police reforms amid violent crime spike

The Economist: Can America handle two wars, and maybe a third?

The Washington Post: Faced with abortion bans, doctors are begging hospitals for help with life-and-death decisions

The Virginian-Pilot: Old cases connected to corrupt Norfolk officer to be reviewed by UVA Innocence Project

The New Yorker: Grief and rage in Israel and Gaza

The Atlantic: Why America doesn’t build

NPR: United Airlines passengers with window seats will soon board first

Reuters: Industry could save $437 billion a year via energy efficiency efforts

Axios: U.S. health system staffing shortage warning signs are piling up

Portland Press Herald: Maine’s gun laws back in spotlight after deadliest shooting in state history

The Atlantic: American families have a massive food waste problem

Route Fifty: How one city is streamlining housing construction

The Economist: The Republican Party no longer believes America is the essential nation

The New Yorker: Will the U.A.W. strike turn the Rust Belt green?

The Washington Post: Israel restored Gaza’s internet under U.S. pressure, U.S. official says

KQED: San Francisco takes forever to approve new housing. California officials are forcing change

The Washington Post: Netanyahu says Israel has entered second stage of war

KFF Health News: Using opioid settlement cash for police gear like squad cars and scanners sparks debate

The Washington Post: As Ohio prepares to vote on Issue 1, anti-abortion forces struggle

The Atlantic: Why are so many dogs on Prozac?

Vox: The horrifying, nearly forgotten history behind Killers of the Flower Moon

NPR: A Georgia restaurant will fine parents $50 if their children raise a ruckus

The Atlantic: Self-checkout is a failed experiment

The New York Times: The restaurant revolution has begun

