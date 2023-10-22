Sunday Reads: Oct. 22

It’s about to get wintry, so bundle up with this week’s reading list.

Associated Press: Pepper X named hottest pepper in the world by Guinness

The Washington Post: Primary care saves lives. Here’s why it’s failing Americans.

NPR: Medicare Advantage is growing fast, and that’s bad for rural hospitals

Associated Press: Billions in TV revenue, athletes as employees on the line as college sports faces more legal threats

The Texas Tribune: Texas quietly moves to formalize acceptable cancer risk from industrial air pollution. Public health officials say it’s not strict enough.

The Economist: As Israel’s invasion of Gaza nears, the obstacles get more daunting

Associated Press: Communities can’t recycle or trash disposable e-cigarettes. So what happens to them?

The Economist: America’s Republicans cannot agree on a speaker. Good.

Arizona Mirror: Who gets to decide what the truth is when social media is rife with misinformation?

Associated Press: Bloomberg Philanthropies launches $50 million fund to help cities tackle global issues

The Economist: Paralysis in Congress makes America a dysfunctional superpower

The New York Times: How 100,000 apartments in New York City disappeared

Stateline: A historic housing construction boom may finally moderate rent hikes

The Washington Post: Weak rules allow ultra-processed foods like Lunchables on school menus

The New Yorker: What happened to San Francisco, really?

The Washington Post: Stress is weathering our bodies from the inside out and helping fuel a decline in life expectancy

Scientific American: ‘Climate Gentrification’ Will Displace One Million People in Miami Alone

Eater: The pastry chefs defining restaurant dessert right now

Harper’s Magazine: The anti-avocado militias of Michoacán

Vox: How a California tribe won back ancestral lands and saved sacred salmon

The Washington Post: The pandemic is over in this Michigan county. The mistrust never ended.

The Economist: The rise of English viticulture

The Washington Post: What ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ taught my Oklahoma town

The Economist: The science of love at first sight

The New York Times: Opinion | Restaurants Aren’t What They Used to Be (and That’s a Good Thing)

