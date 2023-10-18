City reviews downtown TIF program

City staff reviewed the downtown tax increment financing program with City Commissioners during their Oct. 17 work session.

Commissioners adopted the Downtown Urban Renewal Plan in 2012 after the development and adoption of the Downtown Master Plan, according to city staff.

“The Downtown Master Plan provides a blueprint for the revitalization and redevelopment of downtown, and recommended the creation of an urban renewal district that utilizes tax increment financing to help fund public improvements called out within the DMP and the city’s growth policy,” according to city staff.

In 2021, the Business Improvement District and Great Falls Development Authority worked with city staff and the city’s outside legal counsel to develop three distinct improvement programs within the downtown TIF district that private developers could apply for.

Those programs include:

life safety/code compliance: designed to increase the fire safety and handicap accessibility in downtown buildings. “Due to the historic nature of the downtown building inventory, many buildings are rife with building and fire code violations as well as features that impede the use and enjoyment of services and activities for those with physical and mobility impairments,” according to the staff report.

environmental safety: works toward the elimination of blight based upon the principles of crime prevention through environmental design and other safety and security design principles. Environmental safety is a set of design principles used to discourage crime and promote building security through additional lighting and security cameras. It can also be used to create inviting and safe public spaces where people can gather and socialize.

façade: funds projects designed to improve the public facing building facades in the downtown. This includes projects such as window replacement, new façade materials, improved building entrances, and other projects designed to greatly enhance the attractiveness of downtown buildings.

In 2023, commissioners updated the programs to increase the funding caps and adjust project eligibility.

As of Oct. 18, there are $5,131,586 of downtown TIF funds obligated to debt service and projects, according to city staff.

That leaves $4,482,000 of available downtown TIF funds, pending the December tax payments, staff told commissioners.

Brock Cherry, city planning director, said staff is estimating $1.6 million of available downtown TIF funds for 2024.

He said that the city may need to be more selective for awhile with less funds available next year, but that will be a future commission discussion.

Cherry told commissioners that the program is working since the money is moving to help downtown development through public infrastructure improvements and private development.

“The program is operating the way it should and those dollars are moving and are providing real value to the community,” Cherry told commissioners.

Completed downtown projects that were awarded TIF funds include:

The Wild Hare, 518 Central Ave., $38,157 of TIF funds

Sip ‘n Dip, 17 7th St. S., $50,000

Roe River Realty, 618 Central Ave., $19,370

City Bar, 705 Central Ave., $50,924

Columbia Grain, 120 1st Ave. N., $49,999

Projects in progress that have been awarded downtown TIF funds include:

Arvon Block, alley storm drain, $90,000

7th Street streetscape, between Central Avenue and 1st Avenue South, $243,000

ADA ramps on Central, $31,052

BID alley mural lighting, $150,000

downtown storm drains, $2.5 million over five years

KellerGeist, 111 Central Ave., $263,500

Mountain Wave Distillery, 313-315 Central Ave., $68,650

400 block storm drain alley, $18,000

economic vitality transformation strategy, $10,000

Business Improvement District boulevard trees, $125 over five years

Civic Center repairs, $5.9 million, nearing completion

Baatz Building, 400 2nd Ave. S., $130,000

