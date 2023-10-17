Many Rivers receives $4 million grant

Many Rives Whole Health received a $ 4 million, four-year grant for certified community behavioral health clinic improvement and advancement of high-quality integrated services through the region.

Many Rivers was previously funded in 2021- 2023 for a two-year $4 million grant to build and provide the CCBHC model in the region. This grant is to continue to improve and advance their efforts to provide high quality accessible services throughout the region with some expansion in care coordination services which follows the clients across systems to make sure that they are getting the care that they need, Sydney Blair, director, told The Electric.

One measure is to meet the expectation of serving urgent and routine clients in a timely manner. For routine services the client should be seen within 14 days. For urgent, they will be seen the same day, Blair said.

The agency will start filling positions, including clinicians, case managers, child and family specialists and more to start expanding services in early 2024.

The Center for Mental Health and Gateway community services merged in July 2022 to expand and integrate the services in their region and assumed the name Many Rivers Whole Health.

CCBHCs are a model for the delivery of comprehensive, evidence-based health services. Originally designed with a focus on vulnerable populations, CCBHC’s increase access to integrated, person and family centered, healthcare programs, according to Many Rivers.

CCBHCs are integrating physical, mental health, and substance use treatment, addressing social determinants of health, providing 24/7 crisis care, collaborating with law enforcement and schools and coordinating with hospitals to reduce emergency department visits and readmissions to higher levels of care, according to Many Rivers.

Many Rivers offers integrated face to face or telehealth community-based support for people with mental health and/or substance use disorders and individuals of all ages birth through adulthood.

Many Rivers CCBHC will coordinate healthcare services for the community’s most vulnerable individuals “by investing in a network designed to provide a seamless, integrated process to address each person’s unique health needs This integrated approach will leverage community collaborations to support physical and behavioral health care while offering broader connection to supports not traditionally provided by primary care by connecting clients with housing, employment, and other social services,” according to Many Rivers.

For someone with a chronic mental illness, Many Rivers has tenancy specialists on their assertive community treatment teams and has short term transitional living for clients that are homeless, Blair said.

Many Rivers participates in the frequent users systems engagement case staffing for those individuals as well as other coalitions.

