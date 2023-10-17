Malmstrom exercise in Great Falls, Lewistown this week

Montana residents may notice an increase in military presence near Lewistown and Malmstrom Air Force Base during scheduled training Oct. 19-20.

Over the course of two days, airmen will train in the local integrated response plan and response task force alongside Lewistown first responders, exercising contingency checklists and procedures in response to a simulated incident, according to Malmstrom.

The participation in an exercise like this is allows key agencies the ability to test response efforts ensuring proper and effective response with local and state first responders during times of crisis.

The local integrated response plan exercise provides a training opportunity for representatives from Air Force Global Strike Command’s 341st Missile Wing and multiple federal, state, local and tribal agencies to exercise contingency checklists and procedures in response to a simulated incident.

