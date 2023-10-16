Water tower repair contract on Oct. 17 city agenda

City Commissioners will consider awarding a $366,365 contract to Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, or AE2S, during their Oct. 17 meeting.

The contract is for design and inspection services for the 33rd Street water storage tank rehabilitation.

Staff is recommending approval to retain AE2S to design, facilitate bidding, and provide construction administration, and complete record drawings for the rehabilitation of the 80-year-old water storage tank.

The 33rd Street water storage tower was constructed in the 1940s and is one of two water tanks on the main zone that serve the majority of the city, from the Civic Center to Malmstrom Air Force Base, south of the Missouri River, according to the city.

This type of tank typically has a useable life of about a century, according to the city.

During an annual inspection, the diver noted some cracking on the inner wall and excessive water leaking out of the tank.

City staff estimate that 50 gallons per minute are leaking, which equates to 26 million gallons annually.

Based on the diver’s notes, the city hired Burn and McDonnell Engineering Company to evaluate the tank.

The project has been chosen under the city public works’ capital improvement program and funded with water plant capital improvement funds to extend the 33rd Street water storage tank’s useable life, according to the city.

