City considering new police union labor agreement

During their Oct. 17 meeting, City Commissioners will consider a labor agreement with the Great Falls Police Protective Association.

The agreement covers 84 sworn employees of the city police department.

The agreement does not include officers at the rank of captain or the police chief.

City approves labor agreement with Great Falls police union [2017]

Staff is recommending approval of the contract that runs July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2025.

The main contract change includes a police officer’s annual base wage will increase by:

a 6 percent cost of living increase effective July 1, 2023 to $66,258

a 5 percent cost of living increase effective July 1, 2024 to $69,570

a 1 percent cost of living increase effective July 1, 2025 to $70,266

The agreement also includes a one-time $500 payment for required uniforms for assigned positions, which is an estimated $42,000 cost to the city over the term of the agreement.

City adjusts public safety ballot language to reflect updated tax impact estimates

The cost to the city for the first year’s increase is $383,220 and $374,842 for the second and third year increases, for a total increase of $758,062, according to the city.

The police union notified the city of tentative agreement to the contract terms on Oct. 2.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

