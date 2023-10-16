Cascade County accepting bids for motor graders, police vehicles

Cascade County is accepting bids for motor graders and police vehicles.

The county is accepting bids for the purchase over time of two two or more 2023 or newer, diesel powered, articulated frame all-wheel drive motor graders.

Bids are due by 1 p.m. Oct. 20 at the county commission office.

The county is also accepting bids for the purchase of multiple new police vehicles.

Bids are due by 1:15 p.m. Oct. 20 at the county commission office.

Each bid must be accompanied by a certified check, cashier’s check of bid bond payable to Cascade County for 10 percent of the total amount bid for the vehicles without the deduction of the value of possible trade in equipment.

The successful bidder forfeits to Cascade County their bid security if they fail or refuse to enter into a contract within the time specified. Bid security of unsuccessful bidders shall be returned upon acceptance of the successful bid, according to the county.

All bids shall remain in effect for 60 days from the date of opening and the county reserves the right to consider or reject any and all bids.

All bidders must use the bid form supplied with the specifications.

A contract will be awarded to the lowest and most responsible bidder for each of the various types or model of vehicles.

