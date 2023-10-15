Sunday Reads: Oct. 15

The Montana Main Street conference is in Great Falls this week and Jenn will be leading downtown revitalization walking tours.

Since the focus is on downtowns this week, here’s a few of Jenn’s favorite city books she’s read in recent years:

Our Towns by James and Deb Fallows

Happy City by Charles Montgomery

Boom Town by Sam Anderson

The Next American City: The Big Promise of Our Midsize Metros by Mick Cornett

The Death and Life of Great American Cities by Jane Jacobs

The High Cost of Free Parking by Donald Shoup

Walkable City by Jeff Speck

And some on my to-read pile:

Palaces for the People by Eric Klinenberg

Ghost Map by Steven Johnson

The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America by Richard Rothstein

Triumph of the City by Edward Glaeser

How to Kill a City: Gentrification, Inequality, and the Fight for the Neighborhood by PE Moskowitz

Arbitrary Lines: How Zoning Broke the American City and How to Fix It. M. Nolan Gray

Gentrifier by Anne Elizabeth Moore

