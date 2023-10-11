City, Veolia hosting household hazardous waste collection event

The City of Great Falls Public Works Environmental Division is again partnering with Veolia North America to host a household hazardous waste collection event on Oct. 21.

The event will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., just south of the Great Falls Police Department at 112 1st S. S.

Residents can bring in antifreeze, gasoline, lighter fluid, paint thinner, road flares, shellac, fertilizer, pesticides, furniture polish, insect spray, cleaners, disinfectants, hair remover, nail polish and more.

They will not accept latex based paint products.

City, Veolia collected truck load of hazardous waste at collection event

If you have questions about disposal of latex based paint products, contact the Environmental Division at 406-727-8390.

The goal of the event is to ensure the safe and compliant management and disposal of household hazardous waste and does not accept waste from commercial businesses.

In April, the city and Veolia held the same event and collected a truckload of hazardous waste items.

Some of the items collected include:

330 gallons of flammable pesticide liquids

500 gallons of high BTU blendable liquids

16 cubic yards of paint related material

55 gallons of organic and inorganic acids

20 units of lithium-ion batteries

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

