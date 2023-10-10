GFPD looking for missing teenager

The Great Falls Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 16-year-old girl.

Maliyah Henry is believed to have run away from her home in the 2700 block of 9th Avenue North sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. Oct. 10.

Det. Brett Munkres, a school resource officer, and Officer Taylor Crouch, have reason to be concerned for her safety, according to GFPD.

If anyone has information about her whereabouts, they’re asked to call Munkres at 406-781-8918 or send GFPD a private message via Facebook.

According to GFPD, Maliyah is a Native American female with light brown skin. She’s 5’11 and 140-pounds with brown eyes and black hair usually worn in two pony tails. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, blue Converse shoes and possibly wearing a black beanie.

