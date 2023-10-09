GFPD investigating suspicious death

The Great Falls Police Department is investigating a suspicious death inside a residence on the 2000 block of River Drive North.

GFPD has been on scene since 11 a.m. Oct. 7, according to a GFPD text to local media.

Lt. Doug Mahlum, GFPD’s public information officer, said that they aren’t releasing additional information at this point in the ongoing investigation.

Mahlum said there had been rumors around town about it being a murder investigation with multiple victims and that federal agencies are involved.

Mahlum said that is not true and that there is one confirmed deceased person and it’s being investigated as a suspicious death.

No determination of cause or manner of death has been made at this time, Mahlum said.

