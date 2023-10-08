Sunday Reads: Oct. 8
Enjoy the sunshine Great Falls! Here’s to a great week.
The Economist: “Homeland economics” will make the world poorer
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Pennsylvania creates new website to recruit teachers amid shortage
The Washington Post: The final 11 seconds of a fatal Tesla Autopilot crash
Reuters: Costs mount as migration-related delays stall trucks at U.S.-Mexico border
Associated Press: Stricter state laws are chipping away at sex education in K-12 schools
Grist: Cities worldwide keep building in flood zones, despite mounting risks
Route Fifty: Do opportunity zones work?
State Scoop: Ransomware delayed pay for school staff in Arizona county
KFF Health News: More schools stock overdose reversal meds, but others worry about stigma
Route Fifty: Should public officials be allowed to block constituents on social media?
Foreign Affairs: The U.S. nuclear arsenal can deter both China and Russia
The Washington Post: Coordinated ‘swatting’ effort may be behind hundreds of school shooting hoaxes
Foreign Affairs: The Dysfunctional Superpower
Virginia Mercury: A Richmond program to reduce gun violence has had rare success. Now it’s expanding.
The Washington Post: House in uncharted territory after ousting of McCarthy
Stateline: $1B will bring more city trees. But it’ll take more than seedlings to grow urban forests
Honolulu Civil Beat: Lack of money and staff is hindering wildfire code enforcement in Hawaii
The Washington Post: A gourmand’s dream—and nightmare
Fern and High Country News: The brutal existence of seasonal sheepherders
The Baffler: A baker’s secrets