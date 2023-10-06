Neighborhood council meetings Oct. 9-13

Four neighborhood councils meet Oct. 9-13.

Neighborhood Council 7 meets 7 p.m. Oct. 9 in the Gibson Room in the Civic Center.

Agenda items public safety levy presentation and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC7, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 1 meets at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 in the Meadowlark School library.

Agenda item includes a conditional use permit for a community facility type II and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC1, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 2 meets at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11 in the West Elementary library.

Agenda items include nuisance properties and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC2, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Neighborhood Council 9 meets at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at the 1st Church of the Nazarene, 1727 2nd Ave. S.

Agenda items include public safety levy presentation, Facebook page update, Neighborhood Watch, crime mapping report, Park and Rec Board update, and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC9, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

