First Montana flu death in Cascade County; CCHD encouraging vaccines

The Cascade City-County Health Department said Oct. 6 that a Cascade County resident under the age of 50 died from influenza last week.

Between 2018-2022, 14 Cascade County residents died due to influenza infection, according to CCHD.

Last week’s death in Cascade County was Montana’s first during the 2023-2024 respiratory illness season, according to CCHD.

New COVID vaccine approved, flu shot clinics planned

Over the past four weeks, 18 influenza infections, three of which required hospitalization, were reported in Cascade County.

CCHD is encouraging residents to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer regularly and stay home when sick to limit spread.

“Immunization remains the best form of protection against serious outcomes of respiratory illnesses, such as hospitalization or death due to infection,” according to CCHD.

Immunizations for flu and COVID-19 (while supplies remain) are available at CCHD by appointment, and walk-in clinics will be held throughout October:

Oct. 6, 2-5 p.m.at Great Falls Fire Rescue Training Center, 1900 9th St. S.

Oct. 13, 2-5 p.m. at GFFR Station 2, 731 6th St. N.W.

Oct. 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Great Falls Public Library, 301 2nd Ave. N.

Oct. 20, 2-5 p.m. at GFFR Training Center, 1900 9th St. S.

Oct. 27, 2-5 p.m. at GFFR Station 4, 1800 Fox Farm Road

Immunization for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is now available by appointment at CCHD.

During the 2022-2023 season, there were 456 confirmed RSV cases in Cascade County.

Immunization is available, while supplies remain, for the following eligibility groups:

adults age 60 and older;

women who are 32-36 weeks pregnant (immunization provides protection against severe RSV illness in the recipient’s baby for up to 6 months after birth);

newborns and babies under 1 year of age and born during or entering their first RSV season; and

children up to 24 months who remain at risk of severe RSV disease through their second RSV season.

Call 406-454-6950 to schedule an appointment or for more information.

