Printing error duplicated some city utility bills

Due to a printing glitch, some city utility customers received duplicate bills in the mail this week.

Accounts have only been billed once, not twice, according to the city.

They’re the same bills, mailed to customers twice in separate envelopers, according to the city.

Those who received a duplicate bill are asked to call the city utilities customer service line at 406-272-7660 since the printing company is researching what occurred and city staff want to provide a list of customers who received duplicate bills, according to the city.

For questions about your account balance or how to log onto the city’s payment portal to review your utility account, call the utilities customer service line above.

