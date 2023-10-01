Sunday Reads: Oct. 1
It’s looking a bit rainy the next few days, here’s some reading if you’re stuck inside.
The Washington Post: Congress averts government shutdown with last-minute scramble
The Washington Post: Medicaid rolls are being cut. Few are finding refuge in ACA plans.
Axios: FTC likely to challenge Kroger and Albertsons merger
The Atlantic: The microwave makes no sense
FedScoop: Senate lawmakers see a need to legislate against deepfakes threatening elections, but can’t come to terms with how
The Washington Post: This mom challenges one ‘sexual’ school book per week. She says she’ll never stop.
The Economist: Parts of America are becoming uninsurable
Grist: FEMA is being sued for making flood insurance too expensive—and too cheap
The New York Times: Climate-defying veggies of the future
The Washington Post: Archdiocese of Baltimore files for bankruptcy on eve of new Maryland law that allows more child sexual abuse survivors to sue
Route Fifty: Cities turn to GIS mapping to find housing for the homeless
The Atlantic: Why don’t we just build new cities?
The Economist: The new Supreme Court term takes aim at the administrative state
Rolling Stone: These women tried to warn us about AI
The New York Times: Trump could lose Trump Tower and other properties in New York fraud case
The Economist: The costs of Russia’s war are about to hit home
The Atlantic: Group-chat culture is out of control
The Washington Post: Scientists find one of the world’s most elusive sharks — by tracking its DNA
The New Yorker: The Quiet Revolution of the Sabbath