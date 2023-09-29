Two neighborhood councils meet Oct. 2-6

Two neighborhood councils meet next week.

Neighborhood Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4 in the Sunnyside Elementary School library.

Agenda items include a public safety levy presentation and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC6, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 3 meets at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5 in the Riverview Elementary School music room.

The meeting will also be streamed live on the council’s Facebook page.

More information on NC3, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

