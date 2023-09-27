State downtown conference returns to Great Falls in October

The Montana Main Street and Downtown conference is returning to Great Falls this year.

The conference in Oct. 18-20 and incudes keynote speakers, workshops, tours of downtown and more.

The schedule and registration information is here.

The workshops delve into the latest trends and strategies in community development.

“One of the highlights of our conference is the chance to explore the vibrant heart of Great Falls through guided tours of Downtown. These tours will provide you with a unique perspective on the city’s development and showcase the incredible work being done to revitalize our communities. Whether you’re a seasoned professional in downtown revitalization or just starting in the field, these tours will provide valuable insights and ideas,” according to the conference organizers.

The conference is organized by the Downtown Great Falls Association.

Jeff Siegler of Revitalize, or Die is the keynote speaker.

He’s “assisted hundreds of communities with their revitalization, economic sustainability, and community development over the course of his career. Utilizing a background in urban planning, downtown district management, revitalization, real estate, economics and organizational development, his diverse background and expertise lends a unique vantage point for addressing community concerns,” according to his website.

Photo by Matt Ehnes for The Electric

