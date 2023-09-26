City seeking applicants for advisory boards

The city is seeking applicants for several advisory boards.

All applicants must be city residents.

Applications are available at the city manager’s office in the Civic Center, by calling 406-455-8450, of the city website.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Oct. 20.

The Airport Authority Board is the governing body and policy setting board for the operation and management of the Great Falls International Airport.

The seven-member board is responsible for employing the airport director, who hires staff and oversees the day-to-day operations.

Board members are appointed to three year terms.

The City Commission appoints four members and the Cascade County Commission appoints three members.

Currently, there are two board members with terms that are set to expire on Dec. 31.

The board generally meets at 1 p.m. the last Tuesday of each month.

For more information, contact John Faulkner, airport director, at 406-727-3404.

The Ethics Committee was established ensure that all city officers and employees are performing their duties in compliance with the provisions state law and city code.

The three-member committee, plus an alternate, serve three-year terms.

Currently, there is one committee member with a term set to expire on Dec. 31.

The committee meets on an as needed basis.

For more information contact Krista Artis at 406-455-8450.

The Planning Advisory Board is a seven-member board that advises the City Commission on many of Great Falls area growth and development including amendments to the Growth Plan, zoning, land subdivision, annexation, transportation planning, planning roadway improvements, and related general planning issues.

Currently, there are 2 board members with terms that are set to expire on Dec. 31.

The board meets at 3 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.

Depending on the number and type of meeting agenda items, members can expect to spend two to six hours per month reviewing agenda information and attending board meetings.

For more information contact Brock Cherry, city planning director, at 406-455-8530.

