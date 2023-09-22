Great Falls Theatre Company announces second season

The Great Falls Theatre Company celebrated their first season and announced their upcoming shows on Sept. 21.

The company’s first production over the summer was Oklahoma! with four out of six shows sold out and more than 1,300 tickets sold.

Their upcoming season includes A Charlie Brown Christmas in December; Steel Magnolias in April and a to be announced musical production in July.

Aubrey Rearden, the company’s board treasurer, said that the group is finding “mind blowing” talent in the community to bring live theater to Great Falls.

“That’s what’s so magnificent about Great Falls,” she said, that you could be sitting next to a professional actor or someone trained in theater production who chose to make Great Falls their home.

The company was formed in 2021 by a group of locals with extensive theater backgrounds.

Amber Henning Griffith, president of the company’s board, told The Electric in July that there was a group of locals who saw a need in the community for sustainable community theater.

“It’s time,” she said, “And at least for me, come hell or high water, we’re going to do this.”

Tim Luoma, who recently joined the company’s board, said that he remembered performing in his first show at 9 years old at the Elks Club.

He said he keeps hearing that Great Falls is hungry for theater and that the response to Oklahoma! over the summer showed that was true.

Audition information for A Charlie Brown Christmas will be coming out soon.

Henning Griffith said that they’re hoping to launch a youth theater program next summer.

She said that they can always use volunteers and need donations, sponsorships and community support to keep building the company.

“I feel like this has the energy to make a lasting impact in Great Falls,” she said.

