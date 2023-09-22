CMR High inducting “Legendary Rustlers” into new school hall of fame

CM Russell High School will honor 29 “Legendary Rustlers” into enshrinement into a new hall of fame at the school during Homecoming.

The inductees will be honored for their contributions to CMR while students and their post-graduate careers for athletics and contributions, according to GFPS.

To be honored in athletics, inductees must have accomplished something at a national or international level.

To be honored as a contributor, inductees have made special contributions to CMR or helped Rustler student athletes, according to the school.

They’ll be honored during the school’s Homecoming activities and inducted during an Oct. 7 ceremony at 1 p.m. at the Rustler Fieldhouse, followed by a no-host social at the Halftime Sports Bar.

The ceremony will also unveil the fieldhouse renovations and improvements, according to the school.

The following will be inducted:

Athletics

Barry Darrow

Bob Woolf

Brock Sunderland

Craig Dickenson

Daryl Wilkerson

Dave Dickenson

Denise Pidcock

Fred Paoli

Jack Johnson

Jeff Hansen

Jesse Kruse

Jim Kalafat

John Leister

Jon Knutson

Josh Huestis

Julianne Vasichek

Lindsey Gustafson

Mike McLean

Pat Taylor

Scott Davis

Todd Foster

Tony Hinz

Turk Lords

Tyler Graham

Contributors

Bill Sandaker

Don Kenczka

Lynda Morin

Pat O’Connell

Velma Jordan

