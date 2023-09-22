CMR High inducting “Legendary Rustlers” into new school hall of fame

Posted on by

CM Russell High School will honor 29 “Legendary Rustlers” into enshrinement into a new hall of fame at the school during Homecoming.

The inductees will be honored for their contributions to CMR while students and their post-graduate careers for athletics and contributions, according to GFPS.

To be honored in athletics, inductees must have accomplished something at a national or international level.

Photos: Billings v. CMR football

To be honored as a contributor, inductees have made special contributions to CMR or helped Rustler student athletes, according to the school.

They’ll be honored during the school’s Homecoming activities and inducted during an Oct. 7 ceremony at 1 p.m. at the Rustler Fieldhouse, followed by a no-host social at the Halftime Sports Bar.

GFPS Foundation receives $1 million donation for CMR auditorium renovation

The ceremony will also unveil the fieldhouse renovations and improvements, according to the school.

The following will be inducted:

Athletics

  • Barry Darrow
  • Bob Woolf
  • Brock Sunderland
  • Craig Dickenson
  • Daryl Wilkerson
  • Dave Dickenson
  • Denise Pidcock
  • Fred Paoli
  • Jack Johnson
  • Jeff Hansen
  • Jesse Kruse
  • Jim Kalafat
  • John Leister
  • Jon Knutson
  • Josh Huestis
  • Julianne Vasichek
  • Lindsey Gustafson
  • Mike McLean
  • Pat Taylor
  • Scott Davis
  • Todd Foster
  • Tony Hinz
  • Turk Lords
  • Tyler Graham

Contributors

  • Bill Sandaker
  • Don Kenczka
  • Lynda Morin
  • Pat O’Connell
  • Velma Jordan