City animal shelter hosting free rabies vaccination clinic

In recognition of World Rabies Day, the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter is holding a free rabies vaccination clinic.

The event aims to raise awareness about the importance of rabies prevention and commemorate the work of Louis Pasteur, who developed the first rabies vaccine in 1885.

World Rabies Day is observed globally every year on Sept. 28, highlighting the significance of rabies prevention worldwide, according to the shelter.

Rabies, identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as one of the deadliest infectious disease on the planet, is preventable through vaccination.

The city shelter is “committed to making rabies vaccinations accessible to all pet owners in the community as part of their efforts to promote public health.”

The shelter’s free rabies vaccination clinic is 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at the shelter, 1010 25th Ave. N.E.

The clinic will provide free rabies vaccinations to cats and dogs.

It will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, with registration closing at 6:15 p.m.

Cat owners are requested to bring their feline companions in carriers, while dog owners must ensure that their dogs are well-controlled on leashes or placed in kennels.

For more information about the event or any inquiries, visit the shelter website or contact the shelter directly at 406-454-2276.

